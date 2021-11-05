Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 18,573 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,352,671.59.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.