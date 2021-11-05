Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00.

MRNA stock opened at $284.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $296,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.