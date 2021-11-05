Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00.
MRNA stock opened at $284.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $497.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $296,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.