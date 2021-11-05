Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 66,297 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $23.65 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

