Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 66,297 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.
NYSE:CWAN opened at $23.65 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $27.68.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.