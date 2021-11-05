Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Lawson stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. Lawson has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

Get Lawson alerts:

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.