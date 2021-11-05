Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Lawson stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. Lawson has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.
Lawson Company Profile
