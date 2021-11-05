Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

LON PETS opened at GBX 503.80 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 793.95. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

