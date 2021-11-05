Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.35. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

