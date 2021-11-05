Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £227.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.10. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,221.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,191.87.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

