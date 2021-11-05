Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 752 ($9.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The stock has a market cap of £7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 729.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 692.33.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.