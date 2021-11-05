Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,789 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intevac were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVAC opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

