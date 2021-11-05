Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veru by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 524,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Veru by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

VERU opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.13 and a beta of 0.50. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

