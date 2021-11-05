Insider Selling: Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) CFO Sells $4,458,472.36 in Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.48 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZWS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

