45,719 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.74 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50.

