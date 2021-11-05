BlackRock Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

