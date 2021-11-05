State Street Corp Buys 92,921 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.86% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $110,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,588,000 after acquiring an additional 160,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,246,000 after buying an additional 73,859 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 758,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 79,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

