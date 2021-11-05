State Street Corp Purchases 2,883,920 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883,920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.08% of Equitrans Midstream worth $113,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

