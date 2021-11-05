State Street Corp Sells 61,553 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,553 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $114,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $196.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $200.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

