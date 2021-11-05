Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Decreases By 17.3%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HOYA stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $109.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOCPY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HOYA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

