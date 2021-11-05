Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avangrid by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Avangrid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 27.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Avangrid by 31.3% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

AGR stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.