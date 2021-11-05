Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:CTTQF opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. Costa Group has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

