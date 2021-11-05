Donald R. Young Sells 36,102 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.