Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

