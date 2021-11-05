Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $742,625.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $742,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Littelfuse alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $316.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.06 and a 52-week high of $317.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Littelfuse by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.