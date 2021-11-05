Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 41,108 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.
Par Pacific stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $924.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
