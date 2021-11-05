Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 41,108 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

Par Pacific stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $924.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

