Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Sells $583,523.28 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

