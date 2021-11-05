Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWODF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF opened at $2.06 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.