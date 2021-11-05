Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALCO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alico by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. On average, analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $336,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $2,359,246. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

