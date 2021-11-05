Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSB opened at $22.57 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

