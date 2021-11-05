Deutsche Bank AG Invests $31,000 in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 335.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 83.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 75.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

