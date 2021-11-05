Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE LTH opened at $18.24 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

