Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $291,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

