Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.61 Million Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,578,000 after acquiring an additional 281,462 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $83,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $22,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $14.23 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.