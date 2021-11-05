Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after purchasing an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after buying an additional 173,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after buying an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $53.42.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,535. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

