Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

LW stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

