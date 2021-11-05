Northern Trust Corp Buys 286,788 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,788 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $45.85 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,558 shares of company stock worth $6,833,219. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

