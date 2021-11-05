Northern Trust Corp Sells 428 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $26,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PriceSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 221.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,138 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $173,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,618.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,784 over the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSMT opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

