Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 283.98 ($3.71) on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 188.29 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 342.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 734.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

