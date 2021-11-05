Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 31 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 32.19 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.