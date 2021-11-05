International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 245 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 167.24 ($2.19) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.46.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

