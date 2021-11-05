Short Interest in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expands By 18.0%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE EHC opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.