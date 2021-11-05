Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGRS. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 284.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.53 million and a PE ratio of -25.69. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 131.75 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

