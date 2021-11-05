Northern Trust Corp Has $28.26 Million Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $28,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.