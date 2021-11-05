LPL Financial LLC Acquires 595 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 98,913 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,664,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $54.94 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

