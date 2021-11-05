LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,839 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

