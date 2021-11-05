Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.21% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTA opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

