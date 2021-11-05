LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after buying an additional 738,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after buying an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 97,674 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

