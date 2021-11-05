VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

