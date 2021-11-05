LPL Financial LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,252,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after purchasing an additional 559,947 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,186,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 719,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 in the last quarter.

Shares of OSCR opened at $16.97 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

