MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.23.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $204.79.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

