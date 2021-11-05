TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,009,600.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TNET opened at $102.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.