IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $1,080,900.00 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IronNet in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IronNet stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of IronNet at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

